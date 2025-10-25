Go and beg Regina with a 2025 Lamborghini car gift – Uche Maduagwu tells Ned Nwoko

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised Senator Ned Nwoko to appease his wife, Regina Daniels with a 2025 Lamborghini car gift saying Regina was instrumental to the senator’s success in politics. He described Regina as Ned Nwoko’s ‘destiny helper’, who made it possible for the people of Delta north to vote for him to represent them in the national assembly.

“Before you married her did you ever dream of becoming a senator? Yes, you are a billionaire, yet with all your money, were you able to become a senator? So, do you need a prophet to tell you that Regina Daniels is your destiny helper’. If you want to be re-elected in 2027, you ‘d better go and beg her with a 2025 Lamborghini car gift,” Maduagwu wrote on IG.