Global Women Leaders unite in Cape Town for IWF 2025 Cornerstone Conference on ‘Ubuntu’

The International Women’s Forum (IWF) has convened nearly 500 women leaders and experts from 30 countries for its 2025 global Cornerstone Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

The conference, themed “Ubuntu: I am because we are”, provides a platform for dialogue on the shifting geopolitical landscape, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and the role of arts and culture in society.

“IWF is proud to convene our global Cornerstone Conference in eKapa (Cape Town), where the concept of Ubuntu perfectly expresses the importance of connection,” said Stephanie O’Keefe, IWF Global CEO. “In a world filled with uncertainty, it is vital to create and sustain connections while learning about critical issues. Women’s leadership plays a central role in defining the present and charting a progressive way forward.”

The conference precedes the historic G20 Summit, with South Africa serving as the first African nation to host the event, under the theme Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

“The Mother City embodies vibrant culture and rich traditions, standing as a powerful example of community, resilience, and transformation,” said Nolitha Fakude, Cornerstone Conference Co-Chair. “There is no better place to connect, catalyse, and celebrate women’s leadership.”

Distinguished speakers opening the conference include Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, and Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma.

“Leaders today must prioritise mobilising collective action to address the world’s challenges,” said Irene Charnley, Cornerstone Conference Co-Chair. “As IWF members, we shape empowered narratives around the geopolitical environment and global economy to anticipate challenges and strengthen strategies.”

Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi will deliver the Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture, honouring the late IWF Oregon member Susan Hammer, a trailblazing lawyer and advocate for women’s advancement. The lecture annually features women who have made significant contributions to peace and civil society.

The second day will include Fireside Chats with Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Co-Founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation, and Andrea Albright, Chief Growth Officer for Walmart International.

The event also celebrates arts and creativity, featuring South African music icons Letta Mbulu and Thandiswa Mazwai, and pioneering publisher and author Dr. Margaret Busby, discussing the role of creativity in building identity and healing communities.

Additionally, IWF’s Ideas Remaking the World presentations will highlight innovators and disruptors creating solutions for today’s global challenges.

The conference will culminate with the Leading Light Gala Dinner, honouring three outstanding women, joining a distinguished list of previous IWF honourees including Margaret Thatcher, Rosa Parks, Jane Goodall, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.