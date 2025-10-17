Global Peace body honors Prof. Nnam as Lord Mayor of Peace 2025

…Appoints Wife as Ambassador of Peace

By Chinedu Adonu

In a prestigious and historic ceremony held on Thursday, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) officially installed Professor Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam as the Lord Mayor of Peace for 2025, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to peacebuilding, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Prof. Nnam, a distinguished former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to public service and his passionate advocacy for peaceful coexistence both within Nigeria and globally.

Speaking at the event, the International Spokesperson of IAWPA, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke, highlighted the significance of Prof. Nnam’s appointment, announcing that he would automatically become a member of the United Nations Forum of Mayors—a global platform where city leaders convene annually to discuss sustainable urban development and peace initiatives.

“Prof. Nnam will lead the Nigerian delegation to international meetings and sit at the high table as a mark of honor,” Nkweke stated.

The organization also disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted IAWPA international observer status, beginning with the upcoming Anambra State governorship election—a move aimed at strengthening democratic values and promoting peaceful elections in Nigeria.

Delivering his remarks, the President of IAWPA, Ambassador Per Stafsen, urged Prof. Nnam to use his position to advance the United Nations’ mission of promoting peace, justice, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As a Lord Mayor of Peace, you symbolize hope in a world divided by violence and inequality,” Stafsen said. “We count on you to champion the ideals of the UN wherever you go.”

The International Director of IAWPA, Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, praised Prof. Nnam’s leadership qualities and reaffirmed the organization’s global mission.

“Our goal is to promote peace without political or ethnic bias. Nigeria, at this crucial time, needs voices of unity and healing more than ever,” he noted.

According to IAWPA records, Prof. Nnam becomes only the 13th individual worldwide to receive the prestigious Mayor of Peace honor, joining an elite group of global peace ambassadors.

Several dignitaries, including Amb. Mba Didacus Chijioke, Chief Innocent Nnaji, and Dr. John Nnam, commended Prof. Nnam for his humility, leadership, and dedication to social justice.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Nnam expressed deep gratitude to IAWPA, pledging to uphold the values of peace, justice, and development.

“This honor is not only for me but for all peace-loving Nigerians. I will continue to advocate for peace within our borders and around the world,” he declared.

A highlight of the event was the installation of Mrs. Nnam, his wife, as an Eminent Ambassador of Peace, further underscoring the family’s dedication to the global peace cause.

Other honorees included Amb. Chioma Nnamani, Amb. Chinyeze Ngworo, and Amb. Dr. Francis Okorie, who were recognized for their notable contributions to peace and community development.