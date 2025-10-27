Global leaders convene in Abu Dhabi to tackle education crisis at World Schools Summit

By Elizabeth Osayande

The World Schools Summit, hosted by T4 Education, Aldar Education, and the Emirates Foundation, and supported by CIFF, will bring together leading figures and delegates from Nigeria and around the world at Yasmina British Academy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 15-16. The summit aims to address the most significant challenges in global education. This landmark event is also backed by Microsoft, Google, Carter Fleet, Inicio Partners, Best School to Work, the Education Leaders Forum, HP, the International Baccalaureate Organisation, Prometric, Edmentum, and Magrudy’s.

The World Schools Summit will unite over 1,000 leaders from the world’s best schools, alongside policymakers, NGOs, tech companies, and prominent figures in global education, to leverage education as a means to cultivate leadership for a better world.

Meanwhile, the expected Speakers at the summit include: Chief Technologist, Learning and Sustainability, Google,- Ben Gomes; CEO of CAMFED and one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025, Angeline Murimirwa; Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer, Theron Feemster; Global Head of IB World Schools, International Baccalaureate Organisation, Angela Meikle; and Managing Director of Owl Ventures, Amit Patel;

Others are: Director of the Centre for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution, Rebecca Winthrop; , Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, Rod Smith; Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Foundation, HE Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi; Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Education, Sahar Cooper; and Global Teacher Prize Winner, Andria Zafirakou MBE; Including Director & Global Head of Education Business and Strategy at HP, Mayank Dhingra, and Director of K12 Partnerships & Community at Microsoft, Patrick O’Steen, and Education ministers from around the world.

The culmination of the World Schools Summit will feature the announcement of the Global EdTech Prize, in partnership with Owl Ventures and Digital Promise. This new award recognises start-ups, non-profits, and major companies that are developing innovative tech solutions to address significant challenges in today’s classrooms. Winners will be chosen by educators through a live pitch and vote during the summit.

Speaking of the importance of the World Schools Summit, Director of Girl Capital – Africa, at CIFF (Children’s Investment Fund Foundation), Eunice Ogolo, stated: “To transform the lives of children and adolescents in Nigeria and across Africa, we need bold ideas that will enable children not just to survive, but to thrive in a rapidly changing world. That’s why we focus on systemic change, funding programs that address issues many may consider intractable. Partnering on the World Schools Summit allows us to bring together leaders from Africa and beyond to tackle some of the greatest challenges in education and ultimately make a difference in the lives of children worldwide.”

While Founder of T4 Education and the World Schools Summit, Vikas Pota, remarked: “A quarter of the way into the 21st century, the world stands at a crossroads. We must take urgent action to combat runaway climate change, adapt as AI revolutionises our economies, promote peace amidst destructive conflicts, and address enduring inequalities. A better world is possible, but only if leaders from governments, businesses, NGOs, academia, and tech recognise that education lies at the core of these crucial issues. I am proud to bring these leaders together at the World Schools Summit and invite participants from Nigeria and around the world to join us.”

Also, Director of Microsoft Elevate, Caroline Mutepfa, added: “At the World Schools Summit, I look forward to sharing Microsoft’s vision for empowering educators and students through AI-driven tools, personalised learning, and skill-based pathways that build confidence and career readiness. This is also an opportunity to learn from global education leaders and explore how we can responsibly and ethically integrate AI into classrooms. As AI transforms how people work, learn, and lead, closing skills gaps at scale is critical. Microsoft believes AI can help educators refocus on what matters most – the learner.”