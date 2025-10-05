Global icons like Drogba, Nadal storm Nigeria for the historic Lagos E1 GP

Drogba

By Efe Onodjae

The city of aquatic splendour, Lagos, was in full throttle on Saturday as the world’s biggest sports and entertainment stars converged on the Lagos Lagoon for the historic E1 Lagos Grand Prix presented by FirstBank, the first-ever all-electric boat race on African waters.

In a spectacle that blended glamour, sport, and innovation, Team Brazil by Claure Group stole the spotlight, claiming pole position in a breathtaking qualifying session that had fans and celebrities cheering along the waterfront.

As music, cameras, and cheers filled the air, the E1 pilots raced their futuristic electric boats, known as RaceBirds, across the Lagoon in what could easily be described as a fusion of Formula 1 energy and Lagos nightlife.

Racing legends and entertainment heavyweights were all part of the action. Tennis icon Rafael Nadal’s Team Rafa finished second, earning two points that put his team ahead of Tom Brady’s Team Brady by a single point in the overall championship standings. Brady’s team, however, suffered technical setbacks, denying the NFL legend a chance to challenge for the top spot.

E1 founder and chief Executive Officer, CEO Rodi Basso was full of emotion as he praised the Nigerian spirit that made the weekend possible.

“The warm welcome we have received in Lagos has been incredible,” Basso said. “The people, the culture, and the passion here have made this historic moment possible. We are building a legacy for motorsport in Africa, this is only the beginning.”

Also expected at Sunday’s grand finale are African football legend Didier Drogba and his partner Gabrielle Lemaire, whose efforts were key in bringing E1 to the continent. Drogba’s team, Team Drogba Global Africa, will be in action as fans from across Lagos and beyond throng the shoreline to witness the groundbreaking race.

From Jeddah to Monaco, Miami to Doha, the UIM E1 World Championship has become a melting pot of sports and celebrity culture, with team owners including Will Smith, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Steve Aoki, and Marc Anthony, all now linked by one thing: electric speed on water.

The Lagos race isn’t just about competition, it’s also a lifestyle statement. With FirstBank’s elegant branding, high-tech boats, A-list names, and Afrobeat rhythms setting the tone, the E1 Lagos GP is transforming the city’s waterfront into a global stage for innovation and entertainment.

Championship Standings; Team Rafa (Rafael Nadal) – 136 pts, Team Brady (Tom Brady) – 135 pts

Aoki Racing Team (Steve Aoki) – 125 pts, Team Blue Rising – 114 pts, Westbrook Racing – 82 pts

Team AlUla (LeBron James) – 79 pts

Team Drogba Global Africa (Didier Drogba) – 66 pts

Team Brazil by Claure Group (Marcelo Claure) – 51 pts, Team Miami (Will Smith, Marc Anthony) – 32 pts

As the sun sets over Lagos on Sunday, the Lagoon will once again roar—not from engines, but from electric power, music, and excitement.

For Lagos, it’s more than a race, it’s history in motion, style on water, and proof that the world’s attention has truly shifted to Africa’s entertainment capital.