Global best practices ‘ll restore confidence in property transactions — Gboke

By Tunde Oso

Apparently hearkening to Federal Government’s call for diaspora Nigerians to return and invest in the country, United States-trained realtor and founder of Destiny Homes Real Estate, Oyindamola Gboke, has pledged to introduce global best practices and restore confidence in property transactions in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen on reasons for repatriating her investment home, Gboke said, “In a real estate market credibility and trust remain major concerns, real estate is more than just buying land or houses—it’s about securing your future and building generational wealth.”

Gboke explained: “Having worked in one of America’s most dynamic markets, I understand the importance of proper documentation, transparency, and trust. That’s exactly what I’m bringing to Nigeria through Destiny Homes.”

Her dual-market experience gives her a unique edge. As a U.S. citizen and licensed realtor, she understands both the aspirations of Nigerians abroad and the realities of the local property ecosystem. This perspective fuels her commitment to bridging the gap between Nigerians in the diaspora and trusted investment opportunities at home.

“I want every Nigerian—home or abroad—to know that with Destiny Homes, their investment is safe, their documents are authentic, and their dreams are protected,” she assured.

With her blend of global exposure, local insight, and unwavering integrity, Oyindamola Gboke is structuring Destiny Homes as one of Nigeria’s most reliable real estate brands—and herself as a new voice of credibility in an industry that’s long overdue for reform.