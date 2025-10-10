Glo Foundation champions menstrual health awareness for girls

Girls across Nigeria have been encouraged to prioritize their menstrual health to build confidence and prepare for a successful transition into adulthood.

This was the central message of activities organized by Glo Foundation, the social investment arm of Globacom, in celebration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) on Wednesday. The year’s theme, “The GIRL I am, the changes I lead: GIRLS on the frontline of crisis”, highlighted the need to empower young girls to focus more on their health, well-being, and future.

Working with the Health Aid for All Initiative (HAFAI), a non-governmental organization, Glo Foundation embarked on a health awareness campaign that reached out to about 100 girls each in selected schools across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri, and Kaduna. The sessions focused on menstrual hygiene education and self-care practices.

According to a statement from the Foundation, the initiative aimed to ensure that no girl feels disadvantaged because of her menstrual cycle. “Menstrual periods should never be a reason for a girl to lose confidence, miss school, or feel held back. That’s why we put this initiative together where we also provided menstrual care kits to the young girls in these selected states, to ensure that they have not just what they need, but also the reassurance that their growth and dignity matter”, the statement noted.

The beneficiary schools included Community Secondary School, Port Harcourt; Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, Lagos; LGEA Upper Basic School Kudansa, Maraban Rido, Kaduna; Oba Ewuare Grammar School, Oko Central, Benin City; Orogwe Secondary School, Owerri; and Junior Secondary School Dutse Sagwari, Abuja.

At the Lagos session, Dr. Ugorchi Ohajuruka, a medical doctor and public health specialist, and Mrs. Lara Rowland both educated the students of Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, on menstrual hygiene, gender-based violence, and mental health. The experts also held an interactive Q&A session where the girls shared experiences and asked questions.

The school’s Principal, Mr. Olawale Adebakin, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful. “There is a need to take care of the girl child. We need to protect them so they will be useful for the development of the country”, he stated.

Similar engagements were held simultaneously in the other selected cities, with the same message of confidence, care, and empowerment resonating among the young participants.