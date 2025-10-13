Girls should not be conditioned for marriage alone – Women leaders

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women leaders have urged parents and society to stop conditioning girls for marriage alone but to empower them to pursue their dreams and build meaningful careers.

This call was made at the Blossom Girls Africa Capacity Building Conference, held in Onitsha, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child. Themed “She Can,” the conference brought together over 350 girls from 15 secondary schools across Onitsha to inspire and equip them with the mindset, skills, and confidence to thrive in today’s world.

Organised by Gwacham Chidiogo, founder of Blossom Girls Africa, the event featured women leaders from various sectors including technology, hospitality, and media who mentored the girls through practical sessions and inspirational talks.

According to Chidiogo, the initiative was born out of the need to challenge limiting beliefs that have long held girls back.

“For transformation to happen, it must first begin in the mind,” she said. “Our goal is to help girls realise who they are and what they are capable of. Too often, they grow up believing they cannot contribute meaningfully to society. We are here to change that narrative.”

Media personality Chioma Chukwuemeka stressed the importance of dismantling gender-based stereotypes that discourage girls from pursuing ambitious goals.

“Girls are often told they can’t achieve certain things because of their gender,” she said. “This is a form of social conditioning that can and must be broken. Education and self-development are key. Thankfully, technology has made it easier to learn and grow. Education opens doors and gives girls a seat among decision-makers.”

Also speaking, Linda Nnodiogu challenged parents to expand their expectations beyond marriage.

“A girl’s dreams should go far beyond marriage,” she stated. “It’s worrying that some parents send their daughters to university not for education’s sake, but to make them more eligible for marriage. That mindset must change. Parents need to have meaningful conversations with their daughters about their careers, personal growth, and purpose.”

The event left many of the participants deeply inspired. Favour Okwuchukwu, an SS3 student of Supreme Knowledge College, shared how the conference reignited her confidence in pursuing her passion.

“I have always dreamt of becoming a furniture designer, but people told me it’s a boy’s job,” she said. “Today, I was encouraged to go for it. I also learned that instead of competing with other girls, I should collaborate with them, that is how we grow.”

Beyond inspiration, the girls took part in hands-on workshops covering public speaking, video editing, hair making, and nail artistry. The sessions aimed to build practical skills while boosting self-esteem and creativity.

“We do not just talk about empowerment; we show them how to do it,” she said. “When a girl knows she can earn, create, and lead, her mindset changes and that is where transformation truly begins”, she said.