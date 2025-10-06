Ghana hosts 2025 African Women Conference in November

The flag of Ghana

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Republic of Ghana has been announced as the host nation for the 2025 African Women Conference AWC, scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

Themed “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development,” the 9th edition of the high-level conference will bring together women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and advocates from across Africa and the diaspora to deliberate on strategies that promote gender equity, leadership, and sustainable development.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Co-Convener of the AWC, the conference will feature keynote addresses, plenary sessions and strategic roundtables, with participation from First Ladies, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Civil Society Leaders and Women in Business.

Ahmadu explained that Ghana was chosen after consultations with partners and regional coordinators, describing the shift from South Africa as a strategic move to enhance accessibility and inclusiveness.

“The choice of Ghana reflects the country’s enduring commitment to democracy, inclusivity, and the empowerment of women,” she noted.

Past editions of the AWC have been hosted in Namibia, Morocco, Rwanda, The Gambia, Ethiopia and Zambia. While Ghana will host this year, Nigeria has been confirmed as the venue for the 10th edition in 2026.

This year’s gathering will focus on critical issues such as digital inclusion, climate resilience, leadership mentoring and financing for women-led enterprises.

Organizers say the conference will culminate in a Joint Communiqué and Action Framework to guide national and regional policies that advance gender inclusion and institutional reforms across the continent.

Since its inception, the African Women Conference has served as a continental platform for women to share experiences, foster solidarity and drive progress towards the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.