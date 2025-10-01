Get ready to receive more oppostion govs into APC, Akpabio tells Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2027 Presidential and general elections, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has asked President Bola Tinubu to be prepared to receive more state governors in the family of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Akpabio, more governors from the opposition parties were putting finishing touches in preparation to join President Tinubu in the APC, just as he noted that Nigerians were already seeing the positive outcomes of the Tinubu-led administration.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday in his goodwill message at the launch of a book titled “Ten Years Of Impactful Leadership of The APC Administration in Nigeria,” written by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and also the commissioning of projects by President Tinubu in Owerri.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, ” Mr President, with what you have done in the last two years, get ready to receive more governors from the opposition parties. As I speak, there are several governors in Nigeria today who are ready to be received by you.”

The President of the Senate, who noted that Nigerians were beginning to see the positive outcomes of the Tinubu administration, added, “The students, farmers and businessmen are all speaking on the various reforms you have brought into governance which are now yielding results, in the overall interest and benefit of the people. If we say it, they will accuse us of rubber-stamping your achievements, but the beneficiaries are the ones talking about what you have done.

“I believe strongly in development and progress. I thank Governor Uzodimma for deciding to put history in writing, in his 10 years of impactful leadership of the APC administration in Nigeria. If you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you. Progressiveness is not in words; it is in action. The quality of works done by the Governor is of high quality and the people of Imo State must be very, very excited.”

Speaking further, he stressed that as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State,18 years ago, he was already a progressive based on the projects he executed, just as he congratulated his host, Governor Uzodimma, and the national leadership of the party for the party’s achievements in the last 10 years.