Get ready to receive more opposition governors into APC, Akpabio tells Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 presidential and general elections, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged President Bola Tinubu to prepare to welcome more state governors from opposition parties into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio said several opposition governors were already finalizing plans to join the APC, adding that Nigerians were beginning to see and appreciate the positive outcomes of the Tinubu-led administration.

He made the remark on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, during his goodwill message at the launch of Ten Years of Impactful Leadership of the APC Administration in Nigeria, a book authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma, and at the commissioning of projects by President Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said:

“Mr. President, with what you have done in the last two years, get ready to receive more governors from the opposition parties. As I speak, there are several governors in Nigeria today ready to be received by you.”

The Senate President emphasized that reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration were already yielding results.

“The students, farmers, and businessmen are speaking on the various reforms you have brought into governance which are now in the overall interest of the people. If we say it, they will accuse us of rubber-stamping your achievements, but the beneficiaries are the ones testifying to what you have done.”

Akpabio commended Governor Uzodimma for documenting the APC’s achievements in the last decade, noting that progress should be judged by action rather than words.

“I believe strongly in development and progress. If you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you. The quality of works done by the Governor is very high, and the people of Imo State must be very excited,” he said.

Reflecting on his own tenure as Akwa Ibom State governor 18 years ago, Akpabio noted that he was already a progressive, citing projects he executed as evidence. He also congratulated Governor Uzodimma and the APC leadership for the strides recorded by the party over the last 10 years.