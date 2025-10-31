Germany’s IHK Giessen-Friedberg backs Nigeria as key partner in skills, economic growth drive

Nigeria Flag

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) Giessen-Friedberg of Germany has reaffirmed its confidence in Nigeria as a strategic partner for vocational skills development and economic growth, announcing a high-level delegation to the country in November to boost collaboration in education, industry, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a virtual news conference on Thursday, Dr. Matthias Leder, Chief Executive Officer of IHK Giessen-Friedberg, said the visit—scheduled for November 2 to 14—will strengthen a 20-year partnership between the chamber and Nigerian institutions in advancing youth employment, technical training, and sustainable private-sector development.

Leder described Nigeria as a “critical partner in Africa’s industrial future,” highlighting the country’s youthful population, entrepreneurial capacity, and rapidly expanding business environment as key drivers of opportunity.

“Since 2005, we have worked closely with Nigerian chambers and business associations to strengthen vocational education and enterprise competitiveness,” he said.

According to him, the long-standing collaboration has delivered measurable impact in skills development, innovation, and job creation.

“We are now entering a new phase—one of scale and institutional consolidation,” he added.

Leder credited Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for his pivotal role in expanding bilateral engagement and promoting knowledge exchange. Mohammed—now Managing Partner at Bruit Costaud—joined the press briefing, pledging continued support for initiatives that align Nigerian talent with global industry standards.

Delegation to Hold High-Level Government Meetings

The upcoming visit will feature strategic engagements with top officials in the Ministries of Labour and Employment; Youth Development; Education; Budget and Economic Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; and Foreign Affairs.

Discussions will centre on scaling up vocational programs, boosting private-sector participation, and driving new investments in training infrastructure.

Leder highlighted the vital roles of IHK’s Nigerian partners—including NACCIMA, LCCI, MAN, NGBA, and OGUNCCIMA—in implementing aspects of Germany’s dual vocational training model in Nigeria.

Impact and Expansion Plans

Over the years, the partnership has produced hundreds of skilled trainers and trainees, improved chamber operations, and introduced innovative business services across multiple sectors. Leder underscored that the initiative demonstrates “how vocational education can serve as a foundation for sustainable development and international cooperation.”

He reaffirmed IHK Giessen-Friedberg’s commitment to expanding the program into new sectors and states, enabling more Nigerian youths to gain globally recognised qualifications and technical skills.

“This collaboration is not just about training; it is about building institutions that can sustain economic growth, reduce unemployment, and foster innovation,” he said.

As the delegation prepares for its November mission, both German and Nigerian partners express optimism that the visit will mark yet another milestone in the deepening Germany–Nigeria cooperation for skills development, job creation, and shared prosperity.