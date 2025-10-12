German–Nigerian Flare4Value project launches under EU Green Diplomacy Week

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As part of this year’s Green Diplomacy Week, the European Union and the German Embassy in Abuja have launched the German–Nigerian Flare4Value Project, a landmark initiative aimed at tackling gas flaring in Nigeria while unlocking new economic opportunities through gas optimisation and greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation.

Declaring the event open on Thursday in Abuja, Kristina Fuerst, Head of the German–Nigerian Hydrogen Office, described the initiative as “a significant milestone in the German–Nigerian partnership and our joint commitment to transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities.”

She noted that reducing gas flaring is not only a climate priority but also “a gateway to energy access, industrial growth, and sustainable development for Nigeria.”

Reiterating the project’s significance, Johannes Lehne, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Germany to Nigeria, said:

“The strategic significance of gas flaring reduction represents both an environmental imperative and an economic opportunity. By capturing and utilising flare gas, we not only cut emissions but also create value for power generation and industry.”

He added that the Flare4Value project “reflects the strength of the German–Nigerian partnership and the EU’s wider commitment to supporting Nigeria’s leadership in climate action.”

Dr. Vitalis Obi, mni, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said the initiative underscores Nigeria’s commitment to reducing emissions and unlocking the full potential of its gas resources. He stressed that partnerships like this can help transform flare gas into an engine for cleaner energy, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

The project is implemented under H₂-diplo, a GIZ programme commissioned by the German Federal Foreign Office and financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI). H₂-diplo supports Germany’s international energy and climate diplomacy by partnering with countries to advance the use of green hydrogen for economic diversification and decarbonisation.

Nigeria is among the world’s top seven gas-flaring countries, losing billions in potential revenue each year while contributing significantly to global GHG emissions. In 2022 alone, the country flared around 275 billion standard cubic feet of gas, releasing over 16 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent—a trend that not only worsens climate change but also contravenes Nigeria’s Climate Change Act (2021), which mandates strict carbon budgeting and emissions reduction.

The Flare4Value Project seeks to address this challenge head-on by reducing flare-gas emissions, improving gas utilisation, and aligning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector with its Energy Transition Plan. A key innovation of the project is its exploration of flare gas-to-hydrogen pathways, turning waste into clean energy carriers while creating new industrial opportunities.

Representing the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Godfrey Ogbemudia, Programme Manager for Energy, Circular Economy and Climate Change, said:

“Reducing what goes into the atmosphere today is a responsibility we all share. It’s encouraging to see Nigeria’s flare-reduction efforts already yielding results; this project takes those gains even further.”

He added that the initiative “isn’t only about environmental protection; it’s about creating new business opportunities through gas commercialisation and cleaner energy solutions that benefit people and the planet.”

Through structured dialogue, technical collaboration, and private-sector engagement, the project provides a high-level bilateral platform for Germany and Nigeria to deepen cooperation on climate action.

With its launch under the EU Green Diplomacy Week, the initiative showcases the EU’s commitment to building strong partnerships for multilateral decarbonisation. Nigerian partners include the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gas Aggregator Company of Nigeria (GACN), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

The project was formally introduced at a virtual kick-off meeting on 29 September, followed by Thursday’s high-level event in Abuja. A study tour to Germany is planned for October to connect Nigerian and German stakeholders, culminating in a multistakeholder conference in Abuja on 4 December 2025, where a discussion paper on flare-gas reduction will be launched alongside a B2B exchange platform for businesses.

By linking flare-gas reduction with hydrogen development, the Flare4Value Project bridges climate action and economic opportunity. It supports Germany’s and the EU’s broader energy diplomacy while advancing Nigeria’s national priorities—reducing emissions through targeted gas recovery, creating new industrial and economic value, and strengthening Nigeria’s energy transition for a more resilient and diversified economy.