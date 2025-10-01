General Irabor, ex-Nigeria Defence chief, unveils book on war against Boko Haram insurgency

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (Rtd), will on Friday, October 3, 2025, launch his new book, “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,” a work that reviewers say is “destined to change the Boko Haram narrative.”

The unveiling will take place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been invited as Special Guest of Honour, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo will chair the occasion. The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, is billed to review the book.

Boko Haram, which emerged in 2002, unleashed unprecedented violence, destruction and economic disruption across Nigeria and the West African sub-region, with far-reaching continental and global implications.

In Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, General Irabor draws on his frontline experience to dissect the insurgency while proposing practical solutions to one of Nigeria’s most pressing security challenges.

According to Jonah Ejenavi, Chairman of the Book Launch Organizing Committee, the 330-page book is divided into 14 chapters across three parts. These sections explore Nigeria’s historical context and the roots of its security challenges; the devastation caused by Boko Haram; and the paradigm shift required to restore peace despite ongoing threats of insurgency.

General Irabor’s bird’s-eye account, as a commander who led Nigerian forces against Boko Haram, provides rare insight into the complexities of the conflict and the difficult road toward national stability.