Gender equality, world’s unfinished business – UN Women report

By Morenike Taire

Gender equality remains the unfinished business of our time, according to a new report by UN Women, which calls on governments and the private sector to accelerate action as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) deadline approaches.

The report identifies the private sector as a key driver in closing the gender gap, noting that businesses influence employment, markets, capital, innovation, and supply chains affecting billions of lives worldwide. It emphasises that companies can either perpetuate inequalities through inaction or become powerful agents of change by embedding gender equality across workplaces, marketplaces, and communities.

Titled “Unfinished Business: Private Sector and Gender Equality – Transforming Corporate Commitments into Equality for All Women and Girls,” the report analyses data from thousands of companies in 117 countries, revealing that gender equality remains both a global challenge and a tremendous opportunity.

UN Women Deputy Executive Director Kirsi Madi described the current moment as “make-or-break,” urging urgent action. “Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and with only five years left to achieve the SDGs, we are called to deliver on the promise to the half of the world. Businesses cannot afford to treat gender equality as optional,” she said.

The report notes some progress, citing improvements driven by laws and regulations that promote pay transparency, diversity, and safer workplaces. It also shows that companies with both women and men in leadership are 25 per cent more likely to outperform on profitability. On a global scale, achieving gender parity could add up to USD 342 trillion to the world economy by 2050.

Despite these gains, progress remains slow and uneven. Women constitute only 39 per cent of the global workforce, are concentrated in lower-paying roles, and face a persistent 20 per cent wage gap. The report also highlights the ongoing problem of workplace sexual harassment. It warns that inaction carries a heavy price, with gender inequality in lifetime earnings between women and men representing USD 160 trillion in lost global wealth.

Encouragingly, the report spotlights collaborative initiatives across countries such as Nigeria, Nepal, Benin, and Brazil, where innovative practices like gender bonds, care accelerators, and inclusive supply chains are emerging.

The findings underline that measurable, well-resourced action drives progress, while voluntary or fragmented efforts result in stagnation. “Historical change is within reach, but no single actor can close gender gaps alone,” Madi concluded. “Governments must create and enforce enabling environments, align business incentives with equality goals, while businesses must embed equality into their core strategies and move from voluntary pledges to measurable outcomes.”

The report calls for stronger data collection to ensure accountability and urges all actors to work together to deliver long-overdue change for women and girls. With growing backlash and the SDG deadline looming, it stresses that business as usual is no longer an option.