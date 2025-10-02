Gender equality: Sanusi, Awosika, Aigbogun, others unveil $8bn roadmap for Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

In a move to address Nigeria’s gender financing gap and embed inclusive investment practices within the economy, stakeholders including former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Chair of the Impact Investors Foundation, IIF, Frank Aigbogun; Chair of GSG Nigeria Partner and Vice Chair of GSG Impact, Ibukun Awosika; and Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF, among others, yesterday, unveiled the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion, GESI, Roadmap 2025–2035 in partnership with PwC Nigeria.



The decade-of-action blueprint launched in Lagos seeks to mobilise $8 billion in inclusive capital over the next ten years.



It was officially launched at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit, GIIS, with the theme: “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development.”



Speaking at the summit, Sanusi stressed the urgency of deliberate action to dismantle systemic barriers against women, youth, and persons with disabilities, PwDs.



He said: “Inclusion is not a social add-on but an economic imperative. Stakeholders must transform the GESI Roadmap into a living instrument for equitable growth.

Also, Aigbogun described the launch as historic, noting that the roadmap marks a major turning point.



He said: “It signals a decisive shift from aspiration to accountability, from advocacy to action.



“Financial exclusion constrains national development and requires collective effort to dismantle.”



In the same vein, CEO of the IIF, Etemore Glover, explained: “This roadmap is a blueprint for a significant shift in Nigeria’s economy.



“It sets ambitious targets, including the mobilisation of $8 billion in cumulative gender-inclusive capital by 2035, with $1.5 billion expected from domestic capital pools.

“It also aims to achieve 90 percent integration of GESI principles among general partners, the launch of 40 inclusive financial products for women, youth and PwDs, and the enactment of 20 new policy and regulatory instruments to support inclusivity.”

Also lending her voice, Awosika emphasised the accountability drive of the campaign.

She said: “The GESI roadmap moves us beyond aspiration to accountability. It demands that we not only mobilise inclusive capital at scale but embed inclusion into every investment decision to unlock Nigeria’s full potential.’



Complementing the roadmap, the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign was also launched to galvanise governments, capital providers, and intermediaries into signing actionable commitments. By signing, stakeholders pledge to embed GESI principles into investment decisions, strengthen institutional capacity, and deliver measurable social and economic outcomes.



The summit also featured a dedicated deal room, connecting women-led and women-owned businesses directly with capital providers, including impact investors, fund managers, and development finance institutions.



Support for the roadmap came from several institutional partners, including PwC Nigeria, GIZ, the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Ministry of Youth Development, the RISA Fund (UK International Development), the Ford Foundation, GSG, and FCDO.