Gemade appointed AFG’s Executive Vice President, COO

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Aviation Finance Group (AFG) has appointed Mr. Shiekuma Gemade as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

His appointed is said to be a bold move that underscored AFG’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

A statement by Alhaji Taofeeq Abdullahi, said the appointee is a “seasoned aviation executive with over two decades of global experience across aircraft operations, fleet strategy, and MRO leadership.

“Mr. Gemade’s impressive track record positions him as a transformative addition to AFG’s leadership team.”

According to him, “before joining Aircraft Finance Germany, Gemade served as Head of Fleet at Riyadh Air, where he spearheaded aircraft acquisitions, fleet planning, and development of one of the aviation industry’s most ambitious new fleet programs. His strategic insight played a key role in shaping the airline’s long-term aircraft roadmap.

“He previously held senior roles at Atlas Air Worldwide and Titan Aviation Leasing, where he managed a multi-billion-dollar lease portfolio of widebody freighters and oversaw complex aircraft transactions across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“His leadership in structuring and executing over $12 billion in aircraft acquisitions and leasing deals has earned him widespread industry respect.

“Earlier in his career, the appointee, Chief Senator Barnabas Gemade’s son, Shiekuma cut his professional teeth at Delta Air Lines, advancing from engineering roles within Delta Technical Operations to operational leadership, optimizing performance for the airline’s 450-aircraft DC fleet.

“A proud Nigerian, Shiekuma Gemade began his early education at Gboko, Benue State, and attended post-primary school in Jos, Plateau State, before pursuing higher studies abroad. He holds both a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida—one of the world’s top aviation universities. He is also an FAA-licensed Private Pilot.

“Welcoming him to the company, AFG described Mr. Gemade as ‘a visionary leader whose wealth of experience, innovation-driven mindset, and global exposure will strengthen AFG’s operational excellence and growth trajectory.”

“With this appointment, AFG looks set to soar even higher—anchored by a homegrown talent whose career reflects the power of Nigerian brilliance on the global aviation stage,”the statement read.