Gbenga Hashim’s rising momentum gains ground across South West

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The growing political momentum of Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a leading ideological voice within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is drawing increasing attention across both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP, particularly in the South West.

Political observers note that Hashim’s rising profile and expanding grassroots support base are reshaping conversations in the region as parties recalibrate their strategies ahead of the 2027 elections.

In recent days, APC structures in Lagos and Oyo States have intensified organizing rallies and media campaigns highlighting the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which some analysts view as a response to Hashim’s expanding appeal among politically conscious youth and professionals.

Within the PDP, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State remains an influential figure, but political watchers point out that Hashim’s emergence has begun to energize support in Osun, Ondo, Lagos, and parts of Oyo State, potentially altering the dynamics of the South West bloc of the party.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has also been mentioned in political circles regarding future ambitions under the PDP, though observers suggest that new voices such as Hashim’s could make the contest for influence within the party more competitive.

Hashim, who has consistently advocated for a value-based, people-centered political movement focused on productivity, restructuring, and moral leadership, is emerging as a rallying figure for Nigerians seeking alternatives to conventional politics.

Observers believe his trajectory may have significant impact on the 2027 political landscape, particularly in the South West, where his message of “ideological politics over personality cult” is gaining traction among key political blocs.