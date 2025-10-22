Gates Foundation, other partners unveil measles vaccination, Rubella campaigns in Borno

…Targets over 100 Million children in Africa

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Gates Foundation in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Government and other organizations have flagged off a massive measles and rubella vaccination campaign in Borno state.

This is as the partnership with the Foundation is targeting over 100 million children in Africa.

The campaign, which is being implemented in several countries, including Nigeria is aimed at protecting children from these deadly diseases and ensure they grow up healthy.

Deputy Director of Polio at the Gates Foundation, Andrew Stein who was in Maiduguri, the state capital with some of his colleagues to witness the flag-off of the campaign said the state has one of the highest burdens of measles and variant polio, which make the ongoing intervention a crucial step in saving the lives of children in the state.

“This is the biggest campaign in Africa, and we’re targeting over 100 million children,” Stein said. “Borno has one of the highest burdens of measles, so many cases of variant polio threatening children, and so this campaign is about saving the lives of children in the state.”

Mr. Stein who also visited some of the vaccination centres to see first-hand the progress of the exercise commended the Borno State Government for taking ownership of the campaign and working tirelessly to ensure its success.

He also praised the frontline workers for their dedication and hard work, stressing that, its exciting to see how the health workers and the government of Borno is finding very creative ways of reaching out to the children in the hard-to-reach areas as a result of the insecurity in those areas”.

In another development, Gates Foundation was also impressed with Borno State Government on the high level of compliance recorded during the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Addressing Journalists in Maiduguri, Dr. Shina Aladeshawe, Senior Program Manager with the Gates Foundation, stressed that the integrated approach adopted by the state government has proven to be efficient and cost-effective.

“We’re seeing mothers with their children moving from long distances to different centers just to be vaccinated” Dr. Aladeshawe said. “It’s encouraging to see the government of Borno State owning and managing this campaign.”

The Gates Foundation representative urged parents to take advantage of the free vaccines, emphasizing that they are safe and effective.

“Vaccines are the cheapest, safest, and for the most part, free for everybody,” Dr. Aladeshawe said. “It’s exciting when people are coming with their kids, knowing that they’re protecting the population and the community against some of these killer diseases.”

The Ward Focal Person for Maisandari in Maiduguri, Alhaji Baba Mustapha described the strategy for the vaccination as efficient and comprehensive that would cover all targeted groups.

Dispelling rumours of resistance and non-compliance, Mustapha explained that, “both the traditional rulers and all religious leaders across the state have embraced the campaign”. He stated. End