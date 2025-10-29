Gates Foundation commends BudgIT, calls for stronger subnational fiscal governance

…As NGF Reaffirms Commitment to Subnational Reforms

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has commended BudgIT for a decade of transformative work in advancing fiscal transparency and accountability across Nigeria’s 36 states.

The commendation came during the launch of BudgIT’s 2025 State of States Report, themed “A Decade of Subnational Fiscal Analysis: Growth, Decline, and Middling Performance.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of Uche Amaonwu, the Gates Foundation’s Country Director for Nigeria, Ekenem Isichei and Deputy Director for Program Advocacy and Communications, described the State of States Report as one of Nigeria’s most credible barometers of subnational fiscal health.

“The State of States report matters because it spotlights governance maturity as the driver of fiscal credibility,” Isichei said. “It has done more than rank states; it has chronicled the evolution of fiscal management and shown how good governance translates into stronger systems and better lives.”

He emphasized that BudgIT’s decade-long analysis reinforces a key truth: fiscal transformation is possible when governance systems function effectively—when institutions are transparent, citizens are engaged, and decisions are driven by data.

The 2025 report, according to Isichei, is particularly significant as it captures the reality of Nigeria’s subnational journey—highlighting states that have demonstrated innovation and resilience, as well as those constrained by institutional bottlenecks.

“It provides a governance mirror—one that helps policymakers and citizens see where progress has been made and where reform is overdue,” he noted.

The Gates Foundation stressed that effective fiscal governance is not just about sound financial management but also about ensuring that public resources deliver tangible results, particularly in health and education.

“Good governance and sound fiscal systems are critical for ensuring that budgeted health funds reach the frontline,” Isichei said. “That means facilities are staffed, medicines are available, and mothers and children receive quality care.”

He cited ongoing partnerships, such as with Kaduna State, where improved fiscal coordination between the Ministry of Budget and Planning and the State Primary Healthcare Development Board has led to better alignment of annual budgets with service delivery needs.

According to the Foundation, fiscal health and human health are inseparable. While many states have experienced revenue growth—especially following increased FAAC allocations after fuel subsidy removal—this has not always translated into improved service delivery outcomes.

“The disconnect between fiscal growth and public service outcomes underscores the need for stronger governance,” Isichei said. “Fiscal transparency is not an end in itself—it’s how we ensure that every naira allocated to health, education, and human capital delivers real impact.”

He urged state governments to take greater ownership of their performance, matching the reform momentum seen at the federal level with effective subnational governance.

The Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting BudgIT’s work, having partnered on seven of the past ten editions of the State of States Report. The Foundation also pledged continued collaboration with reform-minded state governments, civil society, and institutions to strengthen accountability and ensure that public finances improve lives.

“Through BudgIT’s ten-year outlook, it’s clear that the most powerful drivers of progress in Nigeria’s governance journey are leadership direction, fiscal transparency, accountability, and sustainable financing,” Isichei said. “Governance-centered transparency works it’s the bridge between fiscal health and human health.”

The Director-General of the NGF, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, said the forum remains committed to fostering subnational reforms that enhance openness, investment, and inclusive growth.

“It is a pleasure to join you at this important convening to mark the tenth edition of the State of States Report,” Dr. Shittu said. “Over the past decade, BudgIT has remained an important civic partner in advancing transparency and accountability across Nigeria’s 36 states.”

Dr. Shittu noted that fiscal transparency is not an end in itself, but a continuous journey one that requires constant reflection, adaptation, and collaboration among government, civil society, and development partners.

“Each state faces unique fiscal realities—from revenue composition and debt sustainability to social spending pressures. What is essential is that we keep refining the data, improving transparency, and maintaining a constructive space for engagement such as this one,” he stated.

Delivering his keynote address at the anniversary event, Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director of BudgIT, reflected on a decade of progress and persistent challenges in Nigeria’s subnational fiscal governance.

“We did not start by seeking to build transparency in subnational governments; we wanted to hold up a mirror a mirror that reflects the choices our state governments are making, the paths they are taking, and the opportunities they are either seizing or leaving on the table,” Onigbinde said.

Onigbinde recalled that when BudgIT began its State of States initiative ten years ago, only five states in Nigeria published their budgets. Today, the culture of fiscal disclosure has become far more widespread.

“We have gone from a time when transparency was rare to a moment where transparency has become a competitive advantage,” he said. “Governors now wait eagerly — sometimes nervously — to see where they stand, and citizens have stronger voices.”

He noted that data has become a key lever for accountability, driving reforms and empowering Nigerians to demand better from their governments.

Onigbinde emphasized that the State of States Report is more than a collection of numbers, charts, and fiscal rankings — it is a tool for reform and shared prosperity.

“The engine of national prosperity must fire in Kano, Enugu, Bauchi, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto — and across every corner of this federation,” he declared.

The 2025 State of States Report continues BudgIT’s tradition of promoting data-driven accountability, providing policymakers and citizens with critical insights into how state resources are managed, and shaping the future of governance and development across Nigeria.