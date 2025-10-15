Gale of Defections: By 2026, Nigeria will have 30 APC-controlled states — Minister Idris

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will have 30 All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states by 2026, as more opposition governors have indicated interest in joining the ruling party.

Idris made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 Quarterly Strategy Meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for Commissioners for Information of APC-governed states, held at the Government House Multipurpose Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The two-day event, themed “FGN–PGF Synergy 2025: One Message, One Future,” focused on strengthening collaboration between the federal and state governments to build a unified communication framework.

According to the Minister, the wave of defections into the APC is a result of the “good policies and programmes” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has promoted inclusive governance, driven economic reforms, and stabilized the naira.

“Presently, our great party, the APC, controls 24 states. With the number of opposition governors showing interest in joining us, I can assure you that by 2026, we will have 30 APC-controlled states as we approach the 2027 general elections to re-elect President Tinubu for a second term,” Idris said.

He commended President Tinubu, the military, other security agencies, and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for their sustained efforts in combating insurgency and restoring stability in the North East.

Speaking on Borno’s recovery efforts, Idris described the state as “Nigeria’s most resilient,” given the challenges of insurgency, displacement, and natural disasters such as flooding.

“Borno State is clearly Nigeria’s most resilient state against the backdrop of the severe challenges it has faced in the last decade. The people of Borno deserve praise for their steadfastness and ability to overcome adversity,” he stated.

Also speaking, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Mr. Folorunso S. Aluko, said the Forum had launched the PGF Value Reorientation Campaign to inspire active citizen participation in nation-building.

“Our Commissioners for Information have continued to harmonize narratives, refine public engagement, and project the credibility of APC-led states as the performing arm of the party,” he said.

Declaring the meeting open, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Dr. Umar Kadafur, said hosting the event in Borno was symbolic, given the state’s transformation journey.

“Our story is one of recovery and hope — from rehabilitating communities and reconstructing schools to revitalizing our agrarian economy,” he said.

Zulum highlighted the Borno State 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative, describing it as a blueprint for lasting security, inclusive growth, and sustainable prosperity.

He urged commissioners to use strategic communication to strengthen citizen trust, mobilize participation, and combat misinformation.

The event also featured an inspection of key federal and state projects, including the Solar Power Plant at the University of Maiduguri, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport upgrade, Maiduguri Mega Power Plant, Tinubu Mega School, and newly constructed flyovers at Customs, West End, and Borno Express areas of the metropolis.