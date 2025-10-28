FUPRE making strides in boosting manpower for oil, gas industry — VC Agbalagba

…Institution wins Best Petroleum University Award

…Signs MoU with Dangote Refinery, others

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State, Prof. Ezekiel Agbalagba, has said the institution is making significant progress in developing manpower for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard in Warri, Prof. Agbalagba said that since assuming office in March 2025, his administration had repositioned FUPRE as a key player in the nation’s energy and petroleum education sector.

“Since I assumed office, we have successfully established strategic relationships within the oil and gas sector. Before now, such collaborations were limited, as the institution was somewhat isolated from industry activities,” he stated.

He disclosed that FUPRE had forged partnerships with major players in the industry, including multinational oil corporations and indigenous operators.

The Vice Chancellor also revealed that FUPRE recently received the Leading Petroleum University Award from the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), recognizing its excellence in petroleum education and research. The award was presented at a ceremony held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

“Following our presentation at the event, several companies expressed interest in partnering with us. The Dangote Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FUPRE to absorb our graduates into the Dangote Refinery. Currently, over 36 of our students are undergoing training there,” he said.

Prof. Agbalagba added that Edo Refinery had also engaged the institution to train its staff and absorb top FUPRE graduates, while Heritage Energy, NNPCL, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have shown readiness to collaborate on manpower development.

On infrastructural development, he disclosed that the university is constructing a Visualization Centre designed to simulate real-time processes in the oil and gas industry.

“The Visualization Centre will serve as a world-class facility where all facets of upstream and downstream operations can be studied and simulated. It will enhance training, research, and innovation in petroleum technology,” he explained.

Prof. Agbalagba commended the Federal Government for its support and renewed commitment to improving FUPRE’s performance and funding, expressing optimism about the future of the institution.

“We are committed to aligning with the government’s vision for the oil and gas education sector. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he concluded.