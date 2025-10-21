FUOYE accuses SSANU of smear campaign against institution’s VC

…as varsity defends integrity of VC, cites misconduct among local union leaders

By Adeola Badru

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has accused the national leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of orchestrating what it described as a campaign of “political blackmail and malicious falsehoods” against its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Vice-Chancellor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Wole Balogun, the university said it was alarmed by SSANU’s alleged attempt to link Professor Fasina to political activities ahead of the 2026 elections in Ekiti State.

According to FUOYE, the allegations were the latest in a series of attempts by the union to tarnish the Vice-Chancellor’s reputation, following earlier failed efforts to accuse him of sexual harassment.

“The renewed campaign is baseless, mischievous, and a product of sheer desperation. Professor Fasina is a respected scholar and administrator whose professional integrity is beyond reproach. He is not, and has never been, a politician,” the statement read.

The university further alleged that some members of the institution’s SSANU leadership were themselves facing disciplinary issues for acts of gross misconduct, insubordination, and violence on campus.

It recalled that on October 14, 2025, certain union officials attempted to disrupt a peaceful staff meeting convened by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senator Ndoma Egba (SAN).

Their violent behaviour, the statement said, was witnessed by other staff members and recorded by security operatives.

Following the incident, the individuals involved were invited for questioning by security agencies including the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The university claimed that the officials behaved in a disorderly manner even during the police interrogation.

“The same people now pretending to champion justice are the ones with documented cases of indiscipline.”

“If anyone should be investigated for actions capable of threatening peace or the electoral process, it should be these local SSANU members, not Professor Fasina,” FUOYE stated.

Reaffirming confidence in the Vice-Chancellor’s character, FUOYE noted that Professor Fasina had served as the Returning Officer for the Imo State Governorship Election, which was widely commended for its transparency and peaceful conduct.

“Since assuming duty on 11 February 2021, several elections have been held in Ekiti State without any controversy involving Professor Fasina. The claims against him are entirely unfounded and politically motivated,” the University added.

The management, therefore, called on the national leadership of SSANU to caution its members and desist from further attempts to malign the Vice-Chancellor or destabilise the institution.

It warned that persistent defamation and acts of blackmail would be met with legal and disciplinary measures in line with university regulations.