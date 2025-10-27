Funmilola Tella urges Nigerians to embrace responsible citizenship and respect for authority

Dr. Funmilola Tella has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Lagos State, to demonstrate responsible citizenship and engage respectfully with constituted authority in the pursuit of peace, order, and good governance.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Tella drew inspiration from Romans 13:1–7 (NLT), reminding citizens that all authority is ordained by God and exists to maintain order, protect the innocent, and promote the common good.

“It is natural for citizens to encounter situations where decisions by those in authority may not align with personal expectations,” she said.

“In such instances, our faith and civic duty call us to respond responsibly. Romans reminds us that authorities do not instill fear in those who act righteously, and therefore, we should respect laws while seeking justice.”

She emphasized the importance of fulfilling civic duties such as paying taxes, obeying laws, and showing respect for leadership, noting that these actions enable government institutions to function effectively and serve the people.

“Paying taxes and fulfilling civic responsibilities support the proper functioning of society,” she stated.

“Giving respect and honor to those in authority promotes constructive dialogue and peace, even when we hold leaders accountable.”

Dr. Tella added that individuals in leadership—whether in politics, governance, or other sectors—can serve God through their positions by upholding justice, truth, and transparency.

“Leadership is a calling to serve with integrity, faith, and accountability,” she said. “Just as pastors are men of God, people in positions of authority can also be instruments of divine service.”

She urged Nigerians to channel grievances or policy concerns through lawful and peaceful means, stressing that meaningful change is achieved through dialogue and collaboration, not confrontation.

Dr. Tella advised citizens to engage government representatives and institutions through constructive dialogue, and to exercise their constitutional rights to peaceful protest and lawful advocacy.

“True progress and peace in our communities are achieved when citizens uphold integrity, act responsibly, and respect lawful structures, while leaders govern faithfully and transparently,” she concluded. “By working together in this spirit, we honor both our faith and our duty as citizens.”