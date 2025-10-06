Funmi Ezeh’s village meeting brings hope to parents, caregivers of sickle cell children in Lagos

Funmi Ezeh

By Kenneth Oboh

As early as 9: 30a.m., parents and caregivers of children living with sickle cell disorder began to troop into the Coral Hall of the CITC House in Agidingbi, Lagos. Thirty minutes later, in a hall filled with quiet determination and the hum of shared experiences, all was set for The Village Meeting. The event, convened by Funmi Eko Ezeh, brought together families bound by a common struggle and a shared hope: to give their children better chances at healthier lives.

Organised by ReconnectNg in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the session was designed as a practical workshop rather than a lecture. Parents sat in circles, sharing stories of midnight hospital runs, sudden crises, and the weight of worry that never quite lifts. Health professionals guided them through conversations about nutrition, pain management, hydration, and stress reduction, offering hands-on strategies that families could take home immediately.

“We want parents to feel empowered, not helpless,” Ezeh explained. “This is about translating medical knowledge into real-life care that fits into the daily struggles of our communities.”

The approach resonated. A mother in the crowd spoke of the relief she felt hearing that others had faced the same doubts and exhaustion she carried. Another parent described the meeting as a lifeline, noting that practical advice such as recognising early signs of crisis or managing fever at home could mean the difference between panic and preparedness.

The Village Meeting also emphasized the emotional toll of the disorder. Sessions encouraged caregivers to care for themselves while caring for their children, highlighting that resilience in the home begins with the well-being of parents. Social workers and counselors underscored the importance of community, reminding families that support networks are as essential as medicine.

Officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling sickle cell disorder, which affects thousands of families in Nigeria every year. They praised the collaboration with ReconnectNg, describing the initiative as a model for community-centered healthcare.

By the end of the day, the room carried a sense of quiet hope. Parents left not only with notebooks filled with practical guidance but also with a renewed conviction that they were not alone.

For Ezeh, that was the goal all along. “It takes a village to raise a child,” she said, “and for children living with sickle cell, that village must be strong, informed and united.”