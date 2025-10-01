FUNBI’s BUS returns for 7th edition of Lagos Rave

After six unforgettable editions packed with laughter, storytelling, and packed-out venues, FUNBI’s BUS is back, and this time, it’s not just a comedy show. It’s a Lagos Rave.

Set to take place on November 2, 2025 at Glover Memorial Hall, the 7th edition of FUNBIFUNBI’s annual comedy-meets-entertainment showcase will flip the script completely, delivering 90% music and 10% comedy in what FUNBIFUNBI calls a “celebration of consistency, culture, and pure vibes.”

“You’ll hardly see a brand consistent for seven years,” FUNBIFUNBI said in a recent interview.

“FUNBI’S BUS is one of those few entertainment brands, so we’re throwing a party this year! It’s a rave — LAGOS RAVE!”

Launched in Lagos and held exclusively in the city since its inception, FUNBI’S BUS has become a cultural staple, mixing live performances, skits, and FUNBIFUNBI’s signature street-smart humor.

When asked to reflect on his most unforgettable moment from the past six editions, FUNBIFUNBI couldn’t name just one — but the crowd’s unwavering support stood out.

“Every episode has been unique and awesome. I really can’t pick one,” he said. “But if I’ll pick from each, it’s how much people turn out, buy tickets and show love for my FUNBI’S BUS brand.”

Over the years, the show has evolved along with its creator. “Change is constant,” FUNBIFUNBI said. “Every time we see how people react and appreciate the ideas or concepts we dish out. The feedback is always more positive, so I love it — it’s a sign of constant growth in the right direction.”

This year, FUNBIFUNBI is leaning into the rhythm of the city that raised him. From afrobeat to amapiano, Lagos is a city that never stops moving, and that inspired the Lagos Rave concept.

“Lagos City is the city of activity and we are just trying to contribute our part to propagate the culture,” he explained. “All past 6 editions have been in Lagos and I’ve had so many musicians grace the stage, so this year we want to have much dance and vibe, because that’s what Lagos is about.”

While the full lineup is still under wraps, FUNBIFUNBI promises that A-list artistes will take the stage, turning the night into an all-out party. “You can check my Instagram @officialfunbi as I unveil the list of performing artistes,” he teased.