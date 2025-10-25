Fully loaded truck plunges off Oshodi Bridge

… As LASTMA rescues injured victim

By Efe Onodjae

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday rescued a severely injured man after a fully loaded six-tyre truck plunged off the Oshodi Bridge, inward Mile 2, following a suspected brake failure.

The truck, with registration number AKD 135 YK, was said to be carrying toner printing materials when the incident occurred. Witnesses said the vehicle lost control while descending the Oshodi-Oke Bridge and crashed into the terminal ditch below.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the prompt response of LASTMA officials prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

According to him, operatives arrived at the scene within minutes, rescued the injured victim, and quickly restored traffic flow around the affected area.

“The injured man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, while the driver of the truck was apprehended and handed over to security personnel from Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, for further investigation,” he stated.

He added that the scene was cordoned off to prevent secondary accidents, and the wreckage was cleared to allow the free flow of traffic.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bakare Oki, commended the officers for their swift and professional response, describing their action as a testament to the agency’s commitment to public safety and emergency management.

Oki urged motorists, especially heavy-duty drivers, to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and compliance with safety standards, particularly during the ember months when road accidents are more frequent.

He further disclosed that LASTMA had intensified its 24-hour traffic management operations across Lagos, deploying recovery trucks and emergency units in strategic locations to ensure quick response to road incidents.

“Our officers remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property and to keep Lagos roads safe before, during, and after the festive period,” Oki assured.