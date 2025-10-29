Full List: Tinubu grants pardon, clemency to select persons after review

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has signed official instruments of clemency and pardon, completing the constitutional process of granting relief to selected individuals convicted of various offences across the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency explained that the move followed extensive consultations with the Council of State and consideration of public opinion.

However, President Tinubu directed a comprehensive review of the previously approved list before final endorsement, invoking his powers of prerogative of mercy under Section 175 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The review led to the exclusion of individuals convicted of serious offences such as kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, fraud and illegal possession or dealing in firearms. In some cases, sentences earlier approved for full pardon were reduced or commuted instead.

Below is the updated list of beneficiaries of the President’s clemency:

Those granted full pardon:

Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia Barr. Hussaini Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saadu Alanamu Hon. Farouk M. Lawan Herbert Macaulay Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa Ken Saro-Wiwa Saturday Dobee Nordu Eawo Daniel Gbooko Paul Levera Felix Nuale Baribor Bera Barinem Kiobel John Kpuine

Those whose death sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment:

Emmanuel Baba Abubakar Usman Khalifa Umar Mohammed Umar

Those granted clemency: