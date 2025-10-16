Full list of top scorers in World Cup qualifying history

Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League semi-final football match between Germany and Portugal in Munich, southern Germany on June 4, 2025. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

The race to the FIFA World Cup has always produced standout performers whose goals have defined their nations’ qualification campaigns.

With his brace against Hungary, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo extended his record as the highest scorer in World Cup qualifying history. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now found the back of the net 41 times in World Cup qualifying matches, more than any other player.

Since making his debut in the 2006 campaign, the 40-year-old has scored in all but one qualifying campaign, further solidifying his place among football’s greatest.

As the world counts down to the 2026 edition, here’s a look at the players who have scored the most goals in World Cup qualifying history.

1st) Cristiano Ronaldo – 41 in 51 appearances

2nd) Carlos Ruiz – 39 goals in 47 appearances

3rd) Lionel Messi – 36 in 72 appearances

4th) Ali Daei – 35 in 51 appearances

5th) Robert Lewandowski – 33 in 42 appearances

6th) Chris Wood – 29 in 31 appearances

6th) Sardar Azmoun – 29 in 41 appearances

6th) Edin Dzeko – 29 in 42 appearances

6th) Luis Suarez – 29 in 64 appearances

10th) Karim Bagheri – 28 in 29 appearances

