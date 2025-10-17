Full list of teams through to intercontinental playoffs as Nigeria, others eye final spots

As the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, several countries have already secured their place in the intercontinental playoffs, while others, including Nigeria, across different confederations still have all to play for.

The intercontinental playoffs will determine the final spots for the expanded 48-team World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Africa

Four African countries: Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria will battle for the continent’s final ticket to the intercontinental playoffs.



According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the first playoff matches will take place on November 13, with the decisive return legs scheduled for November 16. The winner will represent Africa in the intercontinental playoff round.

Asia

In the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq will face off in a two-legged tie for one intercontinental playoff slot. The crucial games will be played on November 13 and 18, determining which Asian side advances to the next stage of qualification.

North, Central America, and the Caribbean

Within the CONCACAF region, three spots remain open after the World Cup hosts — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — automatically qualified.



Teams including Bermuda, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago have progressed to the third round. The group winners will qualify directly, while the three second-placed teams will compete for the region’s

Oceania

New Caledonia have already secured their place in the intercontinental playoffs after finishing as the top team in the Oceania qualifiers.

South America

In South America, Bolivia have clinched the region’s intercontinental playoff spot, missing out narrowly on one of the six automatic qualification positions reserved for CONMEBOL teams.

Full List of Teams Already Qualified for the Intercontinental Playoffs

Teams Still Competing for Intercontinental Playoff Qualification

