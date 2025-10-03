Full list of phones made in Africa

Africa’s technology industry is evolving rapidly, and one area that has seen remarkable strides is in phone production.

While global giants like Samsung, Apple, and Huawei continue to dominate, several African companies have stepped forward to create devices tailored to the continent’s unique needs.

These African brands focus on affordability, durability, dual-SIM features, and local relevance. Importantly, their operations contribute to job creation, skills development, and a stronger local tech ecosystem—even though most still rely on imported components for chips and displays.

Here are some of the standout African smartphone brands shaping the future of mobile technology on the continent:

Mara Phones (Rwanda / South Africa)

Founded by entrepreneur Ashish J. Thakkar under Mara Group, Mara Phones made headlines in 2018–2019 as Africa’s first large-scale smartphone brand promising “Made in Africa” devices. With plants in Rwanda’s Kigali Special Economic Zone and in South Africa, Mara released models like the Mara X and Mara Z.

Although many components are still imported, the company has created local jobs, provided training, and positioned itself as a symbol of Africa’s ambition to manufacture its own technology.

Mi-Fone (Mauritius)

Launched in 2008 by Alpesh Patel, Mi-Fone is often described as Africa’s first mobile device brand. Based in Mauritius, it designs smartphones that prioritize affordability, dual-SIM functionality, and durability: all vital for the continent’s mass market.

While Mi-Fone’s phones are mostly manufactured in China, the company’s focus on design and marketing for African consumers makes it a pioneer in targeting local demand. Its growth demonstrates the appetite for African-born brands in a space dominated by global manufacturers.

RLG Communications (Ghana)

Founded by Ghanaian entrepreneur Roland Agambire, RLG Communications started as a mobile phone repair and accessories company before expanding into assembly of smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The company also runs ICT training programs to build skills for Africa’s digital future.

RLG has established assembly facilities in Ghana and beyond, though its journey has faced ups and downs, including stalled projects and financial hurdles. Still, it remains a symbol of West Africa’s determination to enter the tech manufacturing space.

SICO Technology (Egypt)

SICO Technology, founded in 2003 and part of the El-Sayed Salem Group, is Egypt’s first smartphone manufacturer. Headquartered in Cairo with a factory in Assiut, the company launched the Nile X, a proudly “Made in Egypt” smartphone, in 2017.

With offices in Nairobi and Dubai, SICO continues to expand its presence, focusing on producing affordable devices for African and Middle Eastern markets. While most components are sourced internationally, SICO has been one of the few African companies to achieve measurable local content in its phones.

VMK (Congo-Brazzaville)

Congolese entrepreneur Vérone Mankou founded VMK (Vou Mou Ka) in 2009, launching the Elikia smartphone. The company positioned itself as the first Central African brand to develop a smartphone for local markets.

Though production later shifted partly to China, VMK continues to develop affordable devices, including feature phones like the Elikia Moké 2, which are assembled in Africa and tailored to local needs.

Afrione (Nigeria)

In 2016, Afrione became Nigeria’s first smartphone and tablet assembly brand, with its plant in the Ilupeju Industrial Scheme in Lagos. A subsidiary of Afrifone Ltd, the company assembles smartphones, feature phones, and tablets, aiming to create jobs and inspire local innovation.

Afrione’s investment in local research and testing labs sets it apart as one of the continent’s serious attempts to root smartphone production in Africa’s largest economy.

Vanguard News