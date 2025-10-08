Full list of countries that recently relaxed visa rules for Nigerians

For Nigerian travellers, a number of countries are making it easier to obtain visa and to visit, study, or conduct business within their borders.

From Africa to the Middle East, governments are gradually relaxing visa policies, embracing more open travel relations with Africa’s most populous nation.

Here’s a look at some of the countries that have recently made the visa process simpler for Nigerians.

1. South Africa

South Africa has taken a major step toward strengthening its relationship with Nigeria by simplifying visa access for travellers. Nigerian applicants can now obtain South African visas without physically submitting their passports, making the process more seamless and secure. Business travellers also benefit from a five-year multiple-entry visa, a move designed to encourage trade and investment between the two countries. This reform reflects a mutual commitment to deepen economic and tourism ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

After nearly two years of diplomatic tension that saw visa suspensions for Nigerians, the United Arab Emirates reopened its doors in 2024 by resuming visa issuance. The development also coincided with the resumption of direct flights between Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai by Emirates and Etihad Airways. Though some conditions remain in place—such as specific eligibility requirements for certain age groups—the policy shift represents a renewed partnership and a path to restoring the once vibrant travel and business link between the two nations.

3. Kenya

Kenya is positioning itself as one of Africa’s most welcoming destinations by abolishing the electronic travel authorization requirement for most African nationals, including Nigerians. From July 2025, Nigerians can visit Kenya visa-free and stay for up to 90 days. The decision aligns with Kenya’s Pan-African agenda of promoting free movement across the continent and boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange among African states.

4. Rwanda

Rwanda continues to lead by example in promoting African unity and integration. Nigerians can now

travel to Rwanda visa-free for up to 30 days, part of a broader initiative to enhance tourism, business, and conference travel across the continent. Kigali’s open-door approach has made it a hub for regional diplomacy and innovation, symbolizing what a borderless Africa could look like.

5. Ghana

Ghana has embraced digital transformation in its immigration system, introducing an online visa portal that simplifies applications for Nigerians. The new platform eliminates the need for paper forms and physical visits to consulates. Approvals can now be obtained electronically within just a few business days. The policy fosters closer West African cooperation and encourages tourism, education, and business travel between Accra and Lagos.

6. Barbados

In the Caribbean, Barbados has become increasingly open to African visitors, extending visa-free stays for Nigerians up to six months. This progressive policy not only supports tourism but also promotes stronger diaspora connections between Africa and the Caribbean. The country has also marketed itself as a remote work haven for Africans looking for short-term relocation opportunities under its Welcome Stamp programme.

7. Turkey

Turkey has also made travel easier for Nigerians who already hold valid US, UK, or Schengen visas. Through its online e-visa portal, eligible Nigerians can now apply digitally and receive approval within 48 hours without visiting the embassy. The simplified process enhances tourism and business travel, while offering Nigerians a convenient gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

