Full list of countries qualified for 2026 WAFCON

By Enitan Abdultawab

On Tuesday, twelve countries, including the hosts Morocco, confirmed their spots at the biennial event, marking the conclusion of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON qualification process.

Nigeria, the reigning champions, easily defeated Benin 3-1 on aggregate to make a record 11 straight appearances.

Malawi and Cape Verde will participate in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time next year after securing a spot alongside the defending champions Nigeria.

Kenya will be making their second appearance in the competition after their 4-1 victory over The Gambia.

Similarly, Burkina Faso, who defeated Togo 3-0 over both legs, will make their second appearance.

Algeria, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia also join the train.

Four spots are still available to extend the participating teams’ number to 16.

This means that four of the 11 losing teams from the second round might still be able to qualify via playoffs, though information on that has not been announced or released.

However, the full list of the 12 countries include:



1- Morocco – Hosts

2- Nigeria- Defending Champions

3- South Africa

4- Ghana

5- Zambia

6- Algeria

7- Malawi

8- Cape Verde

9- Kenya

10- Tanzania

11- Senegal

12 – Burkina Faso

