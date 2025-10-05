Full list of cars made in Africa

When you think about car manufacturing, Africa might not be the first place that comes to mind. Most people picture Japanese or German factories, or even India’s Tata and Maruti, long before considering anything from Africa.

But that’s changing. Across the continent, automakers are rolling out vehicles designed and built for African roads, with some even reaching export markets.

From Innoson in Nigeria to Kantanka in Ghana, and Mobius in Kenya, Africa’s car industry is evolving fast. Meanwhile, South Africa remains a powerhouse, producing models for big international names like Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford.

Here’s a look at the cars proudly made in Africa:

1. Innoson (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) produces a range of vehicles: from small city cars to SUVs, pickup trucks, and buses. Based in Umudim, Innoson builds cars locally, with parts sourced and assembled in Nigeria. Its vehicles are already being exported to countries like Mali, Sierra Leone, and Ghana.

Popular Models:

Innoson Umu Sedan

Innoson Pickup

Innoson Bus

2. Kantanka (Ghana)

Ghana’s Kantanka Automobile is known for its unique, locally inspired designs. The brand produces family SUVs, pickups, and even electric and robot-inspired vehicles built to handle Ghana’s roads.

Popular Models:

Kantanka Omama Pickup

Kantanka Onantefo 4×4

3. Mobius Motors (Kenya)

Kenya’s Mobius Motors focuses on making rugged, affordable SUVs designed for Africa’s rough rural terrains. The company’s most notable model is the Mobius II, built for dirt roads, river crossings, and long-distance drives.

Popular Model:

Mobius II

4. Volkswagen South Africa

South Africa is home to one of Volkswagen’s largest production plants on the continent. The country produces Polo models both for local use and for export to Europe and beyond.

Popular Model:

Volkswagen Polo

5. BMW South Africa

BMW’s Rosslyn plant in South Africa has been producing vehicles for decades. It builds the globally recognized BMW 3 Series, exported to various international markets.

Popular Model:

BMW 3 Series

6. Mercedes-Benz South Africa

From its East London plant, Mercedes-Benz manufactures the C-Class, showcasing South Africa’s capability to produce luxury cars that meet global standards.

Popular Model:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7. Toyota South Africa

Toyota’s operations in South Africa include full-scale production of popular models like the Hilux and Corolla, both staples on African roads.

Popular Models:

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Corolla

8. Ford South Africa

Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant produces the tough and reliable Ford Ranger, one of Africa’s top-selling pickup trucks and a major export product.

Popular Model:

Ford Ranger

