Full List: 3 African countries qualify for FIFA U-20 World Cup knockout stages

By Awobiyi Oluwaseyifunmi

Three of the four African countriess that qualified for the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile have advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa secured their places in the next round following the conclusion of the group stage matches played in the early hours of Monday.

Egypt, however, exited the competition after failing to progress from their group.

Nigeria booked a spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, thanks to a dramatic late penalty converted by Daniel Bameyi, which secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Colombia.

The Flying Eagles will now face tournament hosts Argentina on Wednesday night in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash.

Also in action on Wednesday, South Africa will take on Colombia, while Morocco is set to battle South Korea on Friday as the knockout rounds get underway.

Vanguard News