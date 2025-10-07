Fubara orders immediate renovation of Rivers Secretariat after fire incident

PORT HARCOURT — Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the immediate renovation of the Rivers State Secretariat following a fire incident that occurred on Monday.

The Governor, who visited the secretariat on Tuesday morning to inspect the scene, expressed gratitude that no life was lost and that the damage was contained.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Fubara described the incident as a “wake-up call” to commence a comprehensive renovation of the state secretariat complex without delay.

He commended the State Fire Service for their prompt response in bringing the situation under control and lauded the dedication of civil servants who continue to contribute to the development of the state.

“This is a wake-up call to begin full renovation of our Secretariat immediately. I commend our fire service for their swift response to the incident and appreciate our civil servants for their dedication as we all keep working to uplift Rivers people,” the Governor said.