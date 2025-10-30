Fuad Laguda’s Bill seeks to Establish Nigerian Recycling Regulatory Agency

By Idowu Bankole

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Recycling Regulatory Agency, a body that will oversee the licensing, registration, and supervision of recycling businesses across the country.

Sponsored by Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda (FKL), Member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, the proposed legislation aims to strengthen Nigeria’s waste management system and support the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving Goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on sustainable cities and communities.

According to Laguda, the new agency will provide a centralised regulatory framework to ensure that recycling companies operate within ethical, environmental, and safety standards.

“Currently, Nigeria lacks a national body responsible for regulating the business practices and operations of recycling companies, despite their critical role in job creation, economic growth, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the agency, once established, would develop operational standards, issue business permits and licenses, and formulate policies and codes of practice aimed at improving efficiency, compliance, and fairness in the recycling industry.

He added that the regulatory framework would not only enhance business performance but also encourage the expansion of recycling ventures and promote eco-friendly innovation nationwide.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Environment for further legislative action.