From Stranded Traveller to Fintech Visionary: How Uzochukwu Mbamalu built fintech to revolutionize global remittances

By Adetutu Audu

In 2022, while standing helplessly in the biting 14-degree cold outside an airport in Rwanda, Uzochukwu had millions of Naira sitting safely in his Nigerian bank account. Still, he couldn’t spend a single Naira. Imagine having millions in your account but being unable to spend it because of currency restrictions. That was his reality. That moment of frustration and vulnerability in a foreign country without a guide changed the course of his life, an experience that has transformed into a powerful mission: to make cross-border transactions seamless, affordable, and accessible for everyone.

Today, Uzochukwu is the founder and CEO of Palremit, a fintech company revolutionizing peer-to-peer remittances and currency exchange blockchain and other web3 technology across continents. Leading a fast-growing fintech company with over 100,000 users and licensed to operate in multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, and Poland,

Early Life & Education

Born on August 1, 1995, in Nigeria, Uzochukwu grew up in a humble environment where dreaming big often felt impossible. He spent his early childhood working for his mom as a sales boy in her well-known grocery stores in the popular market in Abuja. While helping his mother he knew he had to dare to be different. He learnt firsthand the principles of commerce, customer relationships and money management. Around this time his curiosity for the financial market and technology deepened.

Even though he was in the science class in high school, without a personal computer, Uzochukwu spent hours at a cyber cafe near his mom’s shop researching topics like solar energy, emerging Innovations, finance, and the global financial crisis of 2007/2008.

His academic journey eventually took him to AIB University, where he is currently pursuing an MBA to strengthen his understanding of business management and finance; equipping himself with the knowledge to scale Palremit into a global company.

Career-Defining Moments

In 2017, came the turning point in Uzochukwu’s life when a friend introduced him to Bitcoin and the transformative potential of blockchain technology. He immersed himself in learning and trading cryptocurrency. By mid-2018, he was experimenting with leverage trading and suffered a devastating loss of 4.7 Bitcoins — worth about $6,000 each at the time. This setback nearly wiped out his portfolio and forced him to pause his trading journey.

Rather than give up, he pivoted into digital marketing in 2019, building new skills and earning an income. By 2020, he returned to the cryptocurrency industry full-time, armed with a deeper understanding of the crypto ecosystem after a deliberate period of study and a clear long-term vision.

Building Palremit

In 2022, during his second international trip to Rwanda. Despite having sufficient funds in his Nigerian bank account, Uzochukwu was completely stranded at the airport, unable to access or exchange his Naira for Rwanda local currency.

To exchange his Naira, he had to send money to a contact back in Nigeria, who then facilitated a complex chain of conversions through intermediaries. It was stressful, time-consuming, and trust-based — Now, imagine sending that money based on trust and getting scammed? That is what millions of Africans endure every day.

Africans travelling abroad face enormous barriers with foreign exchange (FX). People from countries battling currency crises

cannot easily access or exchange their money. This makes international travel and commerce unnecessarily difficult, stressful, and limiting. And that was the defining moment.

Palremit started with a question:

What if you could spend your local currency anywhere in the world, without worrying about black market exchange rates, long delays, or complicated banking systems? He thought.

That was the moment Palremit was born. Uzochukwu envisioned a peer-to-peer multi-currency wallet integrated with global payment infrastructures like Visa and Mastercard, but Palremit took it further removing the complexity of FX and allowing seamless cross-border transactions without limits.

With Palremit, a Nigerian travelling to Rwanda can spend Naira directly, while a Ghanaian can use Cedis abroad, all through a seamless, smartphone-based experience. This innovation directly tackles Africa’s currency crisis and opens up international commerce for millions of business owners, freelancers and everyday tourists.

Major Ventures & Leadership

From finding a problem to proffering a solution. Uzochukwu led Palremit with bold decisions and a clear vision. He travelled to 20+ countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe to deeply understand how money moves globally. These insights shaped Palremit’s product design, customer relations and growth strategy.

Under his leadership, Palremit achieved significant milestones:

Three operational licenses: U.S. MSB License Canadian MSB License EVAPS License (Poland) Pending Nigerian Banking License User base growth: Over 100,000 active users within its early phase. Integration with global payment networks to support seamless cross-border spending.

Possibilities of Palremit

E- commerce and payment- users can buy, sell and offer their services in the global market and facilitate cross-border payment using Palremit. This helps increase exports and ultimately a stronger economy.

Instant transfer – send and receive money globally at a competitive rate.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain- enable users to buy and sell cryptocurrency with plans to expand the crypto trading feature to include more cryptocurrencies.

Security and compliance: Ensure Palremit’s services meet the highest security standards and comply with relevant financial regulations.

Uzochukwu is not just building a company; he’s shaping a movement that empowers travellers, entrepreneurs, and everyday people to access their money anywhere, anytime with fewer hurdles and good rates.

Expertise

Blockchain Innovation and Strategy

Foreign Exchange and Remittances

Crypto Payments and OTC Trading

Business and Entrepreneurship

Product Development and Financial Analysis

My Mission

On his mission, he said: “At the heart of everything I do is a single belief: Everyone deserves access to their money—anywhere, anytime without hurdles.”

Uzochukwu is passionate about financial literacy and blockchain education, empowering people to take control of their finances. By solving real-world problems with technology, he aims to make cross-border payments simple, safe, and limitless.

This isn’t just about innovation—it’s about impact. It’s about helping that young entrepreneur in Lagos grow her business globally, or that family in Ghana support loved ones abroad without stress or high fees.

Travel experiences:

Visited up to 20 countries

Africa Asia Europe

Recognition

“Our work has been featured in Khaleej Times, Channels TV, and other leading platforms. And as our reach grows, so does our responsibility to build a secure and accessible platform that keeps us more connected in the global market,” he added.