From broom to roof: HDAN urges APC to adopt house as party symbol

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), a leading non-governmental group advocating for affordable housing for all Nigerians, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to replace its traditional broom logo with the image of a house.

Speaking during an interview on Housing TV Africa, Executive Director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo, argued that the broom, once a symbol of sweeping away corruption, has failed to meet citizens’ expectations.

He noted that Nigeria’s urgent housing crisis makes the house a far more meaningful emblem, reflecting the nation’s real need for affordable shelter, job creation, and economic growth.

“The broom may have been a good symbol for sweeping away corruption, but today Nigerians need a roof over their heads,” Adebayo said.

“If the APC is truly committed to development, it should show this by adopting a house as its logo and prioritizing housing delivery.”

Adebayo emphasized that affordable housing must be central to government policies, pointing out that millions of low-income Nigerians remain trapped in slums or unable to afford decent homes.

He added that providing housing is not just a social responsibility but also an economic necessity, as every home built creates jobs and boosts GDP.

He further challenged political leaders to set measurable housing targets and work closely with private developers to bridge Nigeria’s estimated 28 million housing deficit.

According to him, changing the party’s logo would serve as a constant reminder that shelter is both a fundamental right and a key driver of progress.

The remarks have since sparked debate among housing advocates with many describing the proposal as bold and symbolic.