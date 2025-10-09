French cycling sprinter Demare announces retirement

(FILES) Team Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Demare prepares to take the start of the Milan – Sanremo one-day classic cycling race, on March 18, 2023 in Abbiategrasso, near Milan. French cyclist Arnaud Demare, who has 97 victories to his name, including two stages of the Tour de France, announced on on October 9, 2025 that he would be ending his career on October 12, 2025 after the cycling race Paris-Tours. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

French sprinter Arnaud Demare announced on Thursday that he would retire from professional cycling after Sunday’s Paris-Tours one-day classic.

The 34-year-old, who won two stages of the Tour de France and eight at the Giro d’Italia during his career, is a twice former winner at Paris-Tours, which is one of the oldest cycle races in the world having first been held in 1896.

“The time has come,” Demare said in an Instagram post. “At the end of this season, after Paris-Tours, I will turn the page on my professional career.”

Demare has managed 97 victories in his career, putting him third on the roster of active riders behind only the incomparable Tadej Pogacar (107) and Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (98), who has also recently announced his impending retirement.

His greatest victory was in the Milan-San Remo Monument one-day classic in 2016 but Demare also won some of the sport’s most historic races, including Milan-Torino and the Brussels Cycling Classic — two other events first held in the 19th century.