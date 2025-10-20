FreeNnamdiKanuprotest: Sowore can’t pull stunts to free terror suspects in America, Europe – Tinubu’s aide

Sunday Dare

—Insists protests won’t sway Judiciary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidential aide Sunday Dare has warned activist Omoyele Sowore and his supporters against using protests and inflammatory rhetoric to influence the Nnamdi Kanu trial.

In a post on his official X handle @SundayDareSD on Monday, Dare stated that protests, threats, mob actions and incendiary language “do not aid the judicial process. Instead, they hinder it, creating unnecessary tension and undermining the rule of law.”

He criticised what he described as Sowore’s “pastime of PR agitation and courting public sympathy to interfere with judicial proceedings,” stressing that such tactics are “outdated and counterproductive in a modern democracy.”

“Sowore and his team can never try these stunts in Europe or America. You cannot employ protest and civil unrest to demand the release of someone accused of terrorism whose case is still in court. Not even in America,” Dare said.

He emphasized that the Nnamdi Kanu case predates the Tinubu administration and remains squarely under the judiciary’s jurisdiction.

Dare stressed that the current administration respects judicial independence and will not meddle in ongoing legal processes.

While Nigeria upholds democratic freedoms, Dare cautioned that those freedoms have limits. Testing those boundaries, he warned, would invite full application of the law as written.

The judiciary must be allowed to discharge its constitutional duties without external pressure or street campaigns.

Dare reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that justice must be delivered fairly and transparently through the courts, not through mob action or protest.