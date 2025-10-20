FreeNnamdiKanuprotest: Markets, banks shutdown, workers desert offices in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Business and commercial activities were paralysed in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as banks and markets were not opened for business in compliance with the protest to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Centenary City State Secretariat was opened, but workers deserted the place due to fear of the unknown.

Also the Abakaliki International Market and Mechanics Village and Spare Parts Market were opened for business, but traders deserted the market.

There was skeletal movement in Abakaliki metropolis, as few commercial motors, motorcycles and tricycles were seen operating while many commuters trekked to their various destinations.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, when contacted, said that Abakaliki, the capital city, and other parts of Ebonyi State were calm and residents were going about their lawful businesses.

He said that the command had earlier deployed officers and men on the roads to forestall any disturbance and harassment of citizens on the road.

Ukandu said the combined patrol teams were on the ground to monitor today’s activities, saying that no disturbance or attack has been recorded so far.

The PPRO, however, advised the residents of Ebonyi State to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack, as police were ready to protect the lives of the citizens.