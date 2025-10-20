FreeNnamdiKanuProtest: APC accuses opposition of politically motivated agitations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, has condemned what it described as “orchestrated tension and politically motivated street agitations” taking place in parts of the country — particularly in the South East — under the banner of the #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said that while freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are essential in a democracy, the ongoing protests represent “a dangerous display of reckless politics” rather than a legitimate demand for justice.

“This so-called protest is not about justice; it is about political frustration. It represents the height of bitter, destructive politics — an attempt by those who have been roundly rejected by Nigerians at the polls to exploit national issues in search of cheap relevance,” Oladejo stated.

He described the demonstrations as “street theatrics” allegedly sponsored by opposition leaders desperate to regain political footing, accusing them of hiding behind the façade of activism to manipulate public sentiment.

“Their involvement reveals what can only be described as a classic case of the Biblical hand of Jacob but the voice of Esau — deceitful manipulation hiding behind the façade of activism. But let them be reminded: they will not gain in the streets what they have disgracefully lost at the polls,” he added.

Oladejo condemned what he called the “insensitivity” of the protest organizers, noting that their actions mock the memories of victims of violence, kidnappings, and insecurity that have plagued the South East in recent years.

“At a time when the South East is still bleeding from years of mindless bloodshed, kidnappings, and enforced sit-at-home orders — all consequences of violent agitation — these individuals have chosen to mock the memories of the victims,” the statement read.

The Lagos APC spokesman argued that the protests are a betrayal of the sacrifices of innocent citizens who have suffered due to insecurity in the region.

“For years, ordinary citizens in the South East have lived in fear — traders afraid to open their shops, transporters grounded by threats, children deprived of education, and families shattered by insecurity. Yet, instead of helping to heal these wounds, these political opportunists have returned to fan the embers of division,” he said.

He stressed that no one is above the law, noting that Nnamdi Kanu’s case remains a judicial matter properly before the courts.

“Nigeria’s judiciary is competent, independent, and capable of delivering justice without recourse to mob pressure or street intimidation,” Oladejo said.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is focused on rebuilding the economy, restoring investor confidence, and promoting national unity.

“His administration has shown remarkable inclusivity, with the South East occupying key national positions and benefiting from renewed infrastructural development. True progress will come not from chaos, but from cooperation and peace,” he added.

The Lagos APC therefore called on security agencies to remain vigilant and urged patriotic Nigerians, particularly leaders of thought in the South East, to reject what it termed “the antics of those who traffic in bitterness.”

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must not allow political desperation to tear it apart. There must indeed be a limit to bitter politics,” the statement concluded.