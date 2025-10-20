FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Residents angry, workers stranded as security barricades roads

By Omeiza Ajayi

Stranded residents on Monday morning expressed anger over security forces’ decision to mount barricades at strategic points within the nation’s capital, Abuja, a development that caused serious gridlock.

The checkpoints had caused gridlock, with commuters from Bwari, Ushafa, Dutse, and parts of Kubwa stranded on their way to the city centre.

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and some activists had mobilised for a protest, demanding the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters had planned to march on the State House, the official residence of President Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard gathered that motorists along the Nyanya-Mararaba road were also stranded due to the security checkpoints mounted on the road.

In the Sokale area, one of the motorists, Usman Jibrin, said he had been in one spot for over an hour.

“If people want to go to the Villa, why should it affect those of us on the outskirts? Are they (security forces) scared that people would be imported this morning for the protest? This is punishment and God is watching us all”, he said.

