FreeNnamdiKanuNow: NSCDC condemns attempted invasion of its national HQ

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has condemned Monday’s protest staged by a group of demonstrators at its National Headquarters in Abuja, describing the action as “anti-government” and a threat to public peace.

The Corps’ National Spokesman, CSC Afolabi Babawale, said the protesters, numbering over 50, stormed the entrance of the NSCDC headquarters in the early hours of the day, chanting solidarity songs in support of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

He noted that the Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had earlier placed all commands and formations nationwide on red alert ahead of the October 20 demonstrations.

The directive, he said, was aimed at safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure from possible vandalism or disruption by hoodlums who could hijack the protest.

“Our formations and commands have been put on notice to upscale security in the protection of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Intelligence, undercover, and uniformed personnel were also deployed across the states and the FCT to ensure safety of lives and property, particularly since the protest had already been barred by a court order,” Babawale explained.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to its statutory mandate, which includes safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, monitoring of private guard companies, and protection of farmers to strengthen food security.

The spokesman warned that the Corps would not tolerate vandalism, economic sabotage in the oil and mining sectors, attacks on its personnel, or any act capable of disrupting public peace.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful assembly and association, such rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law. Where the court expressly prohibits such gatherings, caution and restraint are expected from responsible citizens,” he said.

Babawale also called on stakeholders to collaborate more effectively with the Corps in protecting national assets, adding that anyone found culpable during the protest would face the full weight of the law.