FreeNnamdiKanuNow: IPOB praises police, urges protection for peaceful demonstrators

IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday welcomed a recent statement by the Nigeria Police Force and urged authorities to protect citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

In a press release issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the tone of the police statement as measured and urged the Force to follow through with impartial enforcement of the law.

IPOB said it supports peaceful and lawful advocacy and reiterated that the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow campaign is a broad-based civic initiative supported by human rights and pro-democracy advocates. The group clarified that the campaign is not organised by IPOB, but that IPOB supports the rights of citizens to engage in lawful protest.

The statement called on security agencies to ensure the safety of demonstrators and to avoid actions that could escalate tensions. IPOB also directed its members to remain calm, respect court orders, and refrain from confrontational behaviour.

IPOB expressed concern about the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and said the matter has generated strong public interest. The group urged authorities to handle related matters transparently and in accordance with the law.

Concluding its release, IPOB reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence and lawful engagement, and appealed for peaceful conduct from all parties involved.