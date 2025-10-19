FreeNnamdiKanu: FCT NSCDC warns protesters against vandalism

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, has cautioned protesters of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement against vandalizing critical national assets and infrastructure in the territory.

FCT Commandant of the NSCDC Dr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement signed by Command Spokesperson, DSC Monica Ojobi, called on citizens, in support or against the planned rally to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order regarding the protest.

“The corps will not condone any form of destruction, vandalism or theft of public and private facilities in the name of protest,” he said.

According to him, the Corps has massively deployed officers and men to protect all critical national assets infrastructure as well as ensure the protection of residents across the FCT before, during and after the protest.

“We are prepared as always to ensure there are no incidents of destruction of properties or threats to Infrastructure and the peace in the territory.

“The deployed officers and men are drawn from specialized units, including Area Commands and Divisions, and have been properly briefed on the assignment as well as precautions to adhere to during the rally,” he said.

Odumosu said personnel had been warned not to shoot, harass or intimidate any law abiding citizen, but criminals and vandals trying to hijack the situation will not be condoned.

He further urged the deployed men to be civil by adopting the non-kinetic approach while carrying out the mandate of the corps.

The commandant, however, warned those with the intention of hijacking or disrupting the proposed peaceful protest to desist as anyone caught with criminal intent will be arrested and dealt with according to extant laws.

He urged all law abiding citizens to go about their normal activities as deployment has been made to strategic locations and identified flash points to maintain peace and order.