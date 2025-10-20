FreeNnamdiKanu: Court activities paralysed as hearing in police suit against protesters stalled

Court

Hearing in the police suit against Omoyele Sowore and other conveners of #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, on Monday, suffered set back as court activities at the Federal High Court in Abuja came to a halt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 9:30am when the reporter got access into the premises of the high-rise building that houses no fewer than 13 courts, all the courtrooms were under lock and key.

Although very few court workers, lawyers, litigants and private guards of the court were seen in the premises, no judge was sighted.

There were heavy security deployments with water cannons in and around the intersection between Gana Street and Shehu Shagari Way by Nicon Hilton Hotel, the popular NITEL Junction at Wuse 2, Federal Secretariat environs, National Assembly Junction, to Asokoro District leading into Presidential Villa.

Movement of vehicles was disallowed and many pedestrians were denied walking through the restricted areas, while police fired tear gas in some places.

NAN earlier reported that Justice Mohammed Umar had, on Friday, fixed today for the respondents in the ex parte motion filed by the police, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN), to show cause why the interim order made by the court should be vacated.

Justice Umar had restrained Mr Sowore, the 1st respondent, and others from protesting in some sensitive areas in Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa, today for the release of detained Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The judge also barred the protesters from anywhere close to the villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Others named in the interim order include Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), for the Transformation of Nigeria Or Any Form of Organisation or Any Other Person(s) Acting Either Express or Implied Instruction or Any Other Organisation or Group With the Like Intention; and Unknown Persons as 2nd to 5th respondents respectively.

The judge had granted the ex parte motion moved by the police lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, on behalf of FRN on Friday.

The judge also made an order of abridgement of time “within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause the ex parte order to be set aside on Monday, the 20th of October 2025 at 9.00am.”

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The ex parte motion was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025.

In the affidavit in support of the ex parte motion deposed to by Bassey Ibithan, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the officer averred that if not granted, the protest might threaten national security.

NAN reports that Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, had planned to organise the protest for the release of Kanu.

Sowore, the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of African Action Congress (ACC), had begun mobilisation for what he called a planned peaceful protest against Kanu’s detention.

However, there have also been ongoing calls for political solution to Kanu’s trial who is facing alleged terrorism offence at the Federal High Court before Justice James Omotosho.

