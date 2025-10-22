FreeKanu Protest: Family exonerates Sowore in arrest of Kanu’s brother, lawyer

Omoyele Sowore

…Says Igbo persecution reaching tipping point

…Denies any NMA medical visit to Kanu

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has exonerated human rights activist Omoyele Sowore from any involvement in the arrest and detention of Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and his lawyer, Barr. Aloy Ejimakor, during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja.

The family also denied claims that any medical panel from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) visited Kanu for a medical test as directed by Justice James Omotosho.

In a statement, Kanunta Kanu, who spoke on behalf of the family, condemned the arrests and demanded the immediate release of Prince Emmanuel, Ejimakor, and other protesters who were detained during what he described as a peaceful demonstration.

Kanunta expressed shock that some individuals were accusing Sowore of complicity in the arrests, describing such allegations as “mischievously incorrect.”

He accused certain political elites from the South East of sponsoring false narratives against Sowore out of shame that “a non-Igbo had the courage to do what they could not.”

“Those pointing accusing fingers at Sowore should stop it. Saying that he sold out Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and Prince Emmanuel Kanu is incorrect.

He did what he was supposed to do by mobilizing Nigerians to protest against injustice. Some Nigerians and Igbo politicians are peddling this lie because they are ashamed that Sowore did what they failed to do,” Kanunta said.

The family further accused the Federal Government, including all arms of government, of connivance in what it described as the continued persecution of Nnamdi Kanu and the Igbo nation.

They maintained that Kanu’s continued detention was unjustifiable, especially after multiple court rulings ordered his immediate and unconditional release.

According to the family, the arrests of Emmanuel and Ejimakor were deliberate attempts to emotionally destabilize Kanu ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

“The government knows it has no case against him; that’s why they are employing all manner of tactics to weaken him,” the statement added.

The family described the arrests as illegal, arguing that the protesters were peaceful and acted within their constitutional rights. They challenged the police to produce any court order purportedly prohibiting the protest.

“It’s clear that the police did not obtain any court injunction stopping the protest. If such existed, they would have shown it,” the family asserted.

On the purported medical report submitted to the court by the NMA, the family insisted that no medical team from the association visited Kanu for examination, dismissing the alleged report as “fabricated.”

“NMA did not examine Nnamdi Kanu as directed by the presiding judge. They went on the instruction of the prosecutor. Where did the concocted report presented to the court come from? No NMA medical team visited Kanu,” the family queried.

The statement accused the Federal Government of supervising the persecution of Kanu and the Igbo people, warning that the growing injustice could soon reach a breaking point.

“It is disturbing that Nigeria’s President, the Inspector General of Police, and the judiciary are the ones supervising the persecution of Nnamdi Kanu and Ndigbo.

Who are those behind the insecurity in Igbo land? Who are those opposing Kanu’s release and disobeying court orders while citing nonexistent injunctions against peaceful protests?

The oppressors should know that the time is fast approaching when they will no longer be able to suppress the people,” the family warned.