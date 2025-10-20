FREEE Recycle, RUWES Partner to champion clean energy for rural women

clean energy

By Sebastine Obasi

FREEE Recycle Limited, a leading tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, and the Rural Women Energy Security (RUWES) Initiative Ltd, a prominent women-led non-profit, have entered into a strategic partnership to distribute clean cooking fuel derived from recycled aerosol waste to rural and semi-urban communities.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing energy poverty while promoting circular economy principles and gender inclusion.

The partnership centres on distributing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovered from Nigeria’s first aerosol recycling plant, a project developed by FREEE Recycle and DeSpray Environmental, to women through RUWES’s established networks. The collaboration also focuses on three core areas, namely; the supply of affordable LPG, joint policy advocacy, and community capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental stewardship and economic empowerment for women. This model creates a sustainable circular economy that aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Speaking on the collaboration, Ifedolapo Runsewe, Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, highlighted the company’s commitment to circular economy solutions that deliver tangible social impact. She stated, “At FREEE Recycle, we are driven by the conviction that waste can be transformed into real solutions for people and the planet. This partnership with RUWES allows us to close the loop, recovering gas from aerosol waste and redirecting it to meet the pressing energy needs of women and families in underserved communities. By combining innovation with inclusion, we are not only advancing a circular economy but also addressing energy poverty in a way that positions and empowers women as central actors in sustainable development.

Also speaking, the RUWES Head of Secretariat, Mrs. Jumaima Ella, stated, “I’m thrilled about our partnership with FREEE RECYCLE, as their goals align perfectly with ours. At Rural Women Energy Security RUWES Nigeria Ltd/GTE, we are a self-help, women-led NGO with over two million members across Nigeria. We empower women to demand increased access to clean energy products through our innovative Gender Social Enterprise Model. This model makes clean energy more accessible, cost-effective, and appealing to rural women, fostering entrepreneurship and capacity building. By collaborating with FREEE RECYCLE, we’re advancing our shared vision of a sustainable future, bridging access gaps, and promoting energy security for women and families in underserved communities. Together, we’re growing people, businesses, and the nation.”

This initiative is designed to mitigate a critical national health challenge. In Nigeria, the burden of energy poverty disproportionately affects women, who often bear responsibility for household energy needs. The use of wood and contaminated fuels for cooking leads to severe indoor air pollution. According to World Bank, over 98,000 Nigerian women die annually from smoke inhalation related to cooking with firewood. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that 3.8 million deaths are linked to household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices.



By integrating women as key stakeholders and beneficiaries in this new clean energy value chain, the FREEE Recycle-RUWES partnership is designed to deliver immediate social and economic impact—creating new opportunities, improving health outcomes, and building long-term environmental resilience.